From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former deputy governor and the 2018 governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka, has announced his withdrawal from his senatorial ambition ahead of the party’s primary election in the state.

Eleka who was openly endorsed by former governor Ayodele Fayose to contest for the seat of the Ekiti South Senatorial District shortly after he lost to Hon. Bisi Kolawole at the January 26 PDP governorship primary election in the state, alleged the former governor of betraying him, after dragging him into the senatorial race.

Incumbent Senator Biodun Olujimi and former federal lawmaker, Hon Shola Adekola are now left in the race after Eleka pulled out.

Eleka made the announcement on Thursday, in a letter he personally signed and addressed to the national chairman of the party.

The letter, entitled ‘NOTIFICATION OF WITHDRAWAL FROM SENATORIAL CONTEST’ reads :

” I wish to notify the national leadership of our esteemed party of my voluntary withdrawal from participating in the forthcoming People’s Democratic Party senatorial contest in Ekiti State.

“Your Excellency will recall that I contested for the last governorship primary election in which I came third. As a patriotic party man who is determined to protect the interest and ethos of the party, I congratulated the winner, Otunba Bisi Kolawole who is currently the candidate of the party.

“It is expedient to note, however, that the senatorial ambition was the making of former Governor Ayodele Fayose. I received emissaries from him to contest. After much pressure from concerned stakeholders, I decided to pick up the challenge to represent the party in my senatorial district.

“To my great surprise, Mr. Ayodele Fayose who openly endorsed my candidacy for senate in my town, discretely aided another person from the same constituency to pick the same senatorial form.

“The above left me with no choice but to consider his endorsement as a facade and decoy.

“Having consulted widely on the foregoing with my teeming supporters across the sixteen (16) Local Governments, I have decided not to dwell where there is no sincerity of purpose but an arrogant display of deception and hence, pull out from the contest.

“The integrity I have built over the years is beyond any ambition. I am available for further arrangements that will unite the party in the build-up to the general election, slated to hold on 18th June 2022.

“Your Excellency is hereby assured of my utmost commitment to the party at the state and beyond.”