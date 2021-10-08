From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A former deputy governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Sikiru Tae Lawal, has appreciated God for the grace that has sustained his life to witness his 63rd birthday, today, 8th of October, 2021.

Lawal, who spoke with journalists on Friday, in Ado Ekiti, equally appreciated families, friends and party supporters who have celebrated him in different ways and those whom he said would still spring up surprises before the end of the day.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, said his birthday always reminded him of the grace of Allah that had brought him thus far despite challenges.

The former deputy governor affirmed that he is still very much willing to use his experience and expertise to serve his people and the state.

