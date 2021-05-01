Former Ekiti state deputy governor and a leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the 2022 governorship election, Dr Sikiru Lawal, has congratulated workers in Ekiti and Nigeria for celebrating another Workers’ Day.

Lawal, in a press statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Friday, said the workers should be thankful to God for seeing another Workers’ Day and protecting them and their families despite the high level of insecurity in the country.

He said due to the bad economic situation in the country, “it is obvious that the workers’ minimum wage is no longer a living wage but a peanut. I pray that God will help Nigeria recover from the myriad of problems confronting it as a nation.”

Lawal, the Baba Adinni of Ekiti state, enjoined Ekiti workers to be law abiding and be hopeful that a PDP government in Ekiti next year would put smile on their faces.

He asked the people to keep hope alive, adding that Ekiti State had the wherewithal to survive without leaning on federal purse, “given the right kind of leadership”. (NAN)