From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The former deputy governor of Ekiti State, Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, has commended the Senate for rejecting the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lawal, in a statement made available to reporters on Tuesday, said the rejection of the Special Assistant on New Media to President Buhari would sanitise the polity.

The former deputy governor pointed out that the rejection of Onochie was in order and also in line with extant law guiding the operations of INEC.

Lawal, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ekiti 2022 election, explained that the approval of Onochie would ridicule INEC and fortify rigging in the future elections.

The PDP leader opined that there was no way Onochie could be neutral and upright in the supervision of national elections, noting that it was only a credible election that could guarantee peace in the country.

