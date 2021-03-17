From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former deputy governor of Ekiti State, Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, has joined the race for the 2022 governorship contest.

Lawal’s posters conveying clear message of his interest in the top seat were unveiled on social media platforms by himself and his admirers.

Lawal was the deputy governor to former Governor Segun Oni between 2007 and 2010, before their removal by the Appeal Court in a case instituted by Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the then Action Congress of Nigeria.

Before the present declaration, Lawal’s former principal, Segun Oni, had also unveiled his interest for the number one seat.

In a dramatic manner, former Governor Ayodele Fayose, had in February, 2021 adopted the Peoples Democratic Party’s State Chairman in Ekiti, Hon. Bisi Kolawole for governor in PDP against expectation that he would back his former Deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka.

In the posters sighted on social media, Lawal would be contesting for the position on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, the same party with Oni.

The poster carried a bold inscription: “Ekiti PDP, Tiwa N Tiwa 2022, Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal for Governor, Together We Can go Farther.”

Lawal, who commented about the posters in a telephone conversation with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday, said he has declared interest in the race owing to pressure from influential and ordinary members of the PDP.

The former Deputy Governor said the passion to develop Ekiti and rescue it from its present parlous state spurred him to accede to the requests by some people to take interest in the race.

“Yes, I am contesting. I have to accede to the request by numerous PDP members that I remain one of the best for the job with team spirit and strong clout that can help the party and with experience that can help the state.

“I had been Deputy governor in Ekiti and our records then remain unbroken. We have the capacity, experience and team spirit to work for Ekiti and deliver the best for our people. That is the spirit behind my ambition.”