From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

A former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, has commiserated with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state over the demise of a founding member of the party, Mr Sanya Adesua, popularly known as Perrow.

Lawal, in a statement made available to journalists at the weekend, described the death of the member of the Repositioning Group as shocking and a colossal loss.

The governorship hopeful said: ‘It is with a deep sense of loss that I received the news of Perrow’s death. He was a dependable and active party man.

‘Even outside politics, Mr Adesua was loved by all, because he was always ready to assist everyone.

‘This is why I commiserate with his immediate family and the entire PDP family. We surely lost the man when his services are still very much needed.’

The former deputy governor also commiserated with the people of Ekiti East, particularly Senator Biodun Olujinmi, and prayed that God would give those left behind by the deceased long life.

