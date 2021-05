From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The former Chairman of Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Professor Francisca Aladejana, has died.

Aladejana, a former Provost of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, died at the age of 62.

According to reports, she slumped in her office on Monday while on a phone call.

Prof Aladejana was until her death the Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Basic and Secondary Education in the state.