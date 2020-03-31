It is difficult to fathom or comprehend how any Christian or Muslim can believe that all that happens to a person were destined by Almighty God before they were born. How can this be when the Lord gave out laws on what people should do and not do in the Bible and Koran. Both books also have it that there is a Day of Judgment. In the Bible it is in Psalm 75: 2- 10 and 2 Peters 2: 9-10. While in the Koran, among other places, it is in Surah (Chapter 1:3; 3:30; 6:22 and 14:44

In the Ten Commandments Exodus 20:1-17, the Heavenly Father warns that people should not worship idols and that He is a jealous God who would punish offenders to the third and fourth generation. This is in verses 3-5. In verses 13-16, He warns believers not to commit murder, adultery and theft. In the Koran, Allah warns people not to be corrupt, steal or commit murder and that anyone who does should be punished. These are in Chapters 3:38 and 4:29.

So, how can Almighty God who gave the laws in the Bible and Koran be the One who sent anyone who commits any of the sins in the 2 Holy Books to do so? If everything human beings would do in the world had been ordered by the Lord before they were born, would there have been a Day of Judgment in the Hereafter?

Jesus Christ and Prophet who established Christianity and Islam are people God sent to the world for a purpose. Only those whose births were foretold in the Bible like lsaac (Genesis Chapter 18, Cain and Abel (Genesis Chapter 4) and John the Baptist in Luke 1:5-25, are some whose coming into the world were predicted, among others, are the Lord’s chosen ones. But as the story of Abraham in impregnating Hagar (Gen Chapter 16) shows it is not everything that happens to one that came from God. And only Him knows what He caused to happen in the lives of people and what is a matter of luck or misfortune.

Adieu Admiral Koshoni (5)

The superlative qualities of Admiral Patrick Koshoni as a Naval kingpin and an outstanding administrator in civil and military matters were attested to by Professor Tam David-West and Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, his colleagues in the cabinet of General Ibrahim Babangida in the mid-1980s. David-West was Minister of Petroleum, Akinyemi was Minister of External (Foreign) Minister while Koshoni was Minister of Transportation and Aviation.

This is what Professor David-West who died on November 11, last year 76 days before Koshoni’s demise on January 25, this year said of him in 1986 : “I am a professor of several years standing, but this man, baffles me. If cabinet members have big memos to read, Koshoni would be the first to do so. “He would summarize and make notes such that his summary would easily be adopted as the working paper for the meeting. I doff my cap to him any day, he is a professor of professors.”

What this statement by David-West shows is that in the two years (1985-86), he and Koshoni were Babangida’s cabinet, it was the Admiral’s memos that were used as working paper for their meetings every week. What an extraordinary brain and administrative genius he was.

Paying tribute on hearing of Koshoni’s demise 9 weeks and four days Professor Akinyemi’s remarks were: “I had a lot of respect for him. I had the privilege of visiting his Alma Mater, the National Defence Academy in India in 2005. I listened with joy in my heart when the college told my team of some Nigerians that came years back and won laurels. The names given were Admiral Patrick Koshoni, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu and General Zamani Lekwot.

Professor (Mrs.) Osofisan’s bagful of honours

She has more than the academic laurels from universities in four continents of the world. Africa, Australia, United States and China show-cased last week. She is also a woman of multiple honours’ awards from women’s organizations and the church. Ten months ago, on Monday, June 10, 2019 the National Centre for Women Development inducted her into the Women Hall of Fame, along with 22 other female folk. She was the only one from the academia. She is also a recipient of Women of Merit Gold Award in recognition of her contributions to the growth and development of Computer Science in Nigeria.

Just as she has made her mark and recognized in academics has she also been active and enjoys high esteem in church affairs. Among others, she is the Teaching Leader of the Evening Women Bible Study Fellowship International, Ibadan chapter, Member Parish Church Council and Vicar’s Warden Church of Transfiguration, Anglican Communion, Ikolaba, Ibadan and Bishop Nominee for the Synod of Ibadan Diocese. She is also a Member of the Standing Committee and Great Chapter of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, a Member of the Chapel Committee of the Chapel of Resurrection, university of Ibadan and one-time Secretary and later President of the Resurrection Lilies Society of the institution. Next week: The climax award she deserves