Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Reacting to the dethronement of Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, the Secretary-General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani has said despite the intervention of the forum and some northern leaders in the crisis between the Emir and the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, they met a brick wall.

Sani who spoke to our correspondent,

however, appealed to the people of Kano to remain calm and law-abiding in the face of the dethronement and banishment.

He said: “The leadership of ACF with some other northern leaders had tried to broker some amicable settlement between the governor and the Emir for larger interest.

“But now that events have turned this way, we appeal to the good people of Kano State for calm and peaceful coexistence by not taking the laws into their hands.”