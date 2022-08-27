From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Former Commissioner for Rural Development in Enugu State Chief Emeka Mamah has joined the Labour Party after resigning his membership in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Mamah confirmed this when the Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state Chief Chijioke Edeoga visited him in his hometown in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area.

Mamah, who served in the Ugwuanyi administration, said his defection was due to his determination to join like minds to transform Enugu State.

It was also learned that Chief Mamah would fly the Labour Party’s ticket to represent Udenu/Igbo Eze North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

While welcoming Mamah to the party, Chief Edeoga appreciated his courage, noting that the journey to set Enugu State free has begun.

He also called on other progressive minds to join the moving train of the Labour Party so as to establish a functional government in the state.