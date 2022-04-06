From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Eric Oluedo, a two-time commissioner in Enugu State, has declared interest in representing Awgu/Aninri/Oji-River federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

Oluedo, who also served as chairman of Oji-River Local Government Area, said that he has obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms of his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He made this known during a chat with reporters on Wednesday. He assured that if elected he would bring about quality representation and attract projects that would add value to his people.

‘I am coming out again to serve my people and run for the House of Representatives because it is the turn of Achi community. That’s zone “A” in Oji River,’ he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘Other zones have taken their shares, but we have not gone for the House of Reps, even though we have indicated interest, contested and won primary 30 years ago.

‘We were deprived of the opportunity by some forces. I defeated three of my opponents by a high margin but was denied the opportunity.’

Oluedo is the initiator and Head of the Directorate of Visit Every Community (VEC) in Enugu State.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .