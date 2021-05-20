From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A former Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Ralph Nwoye, has lamented the failure of government to pay his due entitlements as stipulated by law.

Nwoye who emerged as the Deputy Governor of the state following the controversial impeachment of Mr Sunday Onyebuchi in 2014, under the administration of Mr Sullivan Chime said that he was yet to receive his entitlements.

He said the refusal to recognize and pay his entitlements was against an Appeal Court judgement which overturned a state High Court judgement in favor of Mr Sunday Onyebuchi.

According to Nwoye, a Court of Appeal judgement delivered by Justice Joseph Oluwabunmi on November 4th, 2020 re-established him (Ifeanyi Nwoye) as the rightful Deputy Governor under Sullivan Chime.

“The court in her judgement set aside the judgement of the Enugu State High Court in suit No E/373/2014 which installed His Excellency Sunday Onyebuchi as Deputy Governor of Enugu State within the said administration.

“The court therefore ruled that the statues of Pastor Ifeanyi Nwoye as a Former Deputy Governor of Enugu State remains intact and he is entitled to all remuneration that is due to him as a Former Deputy Governor”.