Some ex–players in Enugu have formed a new association to be known as ‘042 Football Legends’.

The association which was initiated in January 2020 already has over 200 strong active membership made up of ex-footballers that played official football at various club levels in Enugu including Rangers International, Vasco da Gama, Proda, Union Bank FC among others.

Speaking to our correspondent from his base in Madrid, Spain, the Proterm President of the association, John Chidi Ikemefuna, said 042 Football Legends Association was formed to assist and uplift members especially those that are struggling and to also increase the social impact of football in Enugu and environs.

“We will work with government and the private sectors to improve on the existing platforms where necessary, support our members especially those that are less fortunate in life”.

According to John, popularly called ‘Rasta’ during his playing career, the motivation to initiate the association started in Enugu in January 2019, following a novelty match between ex Rangers players against other ex-footballers based South Africa.