From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The former Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development in Enugu State, Dr Victor Nnam, is yet to be released from jail three days after a Federal High Court sitting in Enugu granted him bail.

Nnam, who was arraigned on a 10-count-charge over allegations of land fraud and forgery, is still at the Enugu Correctional Centre three days after, trying to meet up with the bail terms.

Last Friday, Justice I. N. Buba of Court 1, had in the charge marked No: FHC/EN/CR/189/2021 between the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Complainant and Victor Nnam as Defendant, granted Nnam bail after he had pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his lawyer, PMB Onyia applied for bail, in the sum of N200 million and a landed property at the Zoo Estate in Enugu.

He is also to bring two reliable sureties in like sum and that the defendant and the two sureties shall not travel outside Nigeria without the approval of the court, shall satisfy the court with their bank verification numbers, national identification numbers and telephone numbers, as well as evidence of their landed properties located in Enugu.

Some of the charges read: “That you DR. Surv Victor Chukwuemeka Nnam of 8A Girrafe Street, Zoo Estate Enugu, Enugu State, GEOSYNERGY SERVICES LIMITED of First Floor Square Meters House 15, Carter Street, Ogui, Enugu, Enugu State on or about the 27th day of October 2017 at Enugu State under the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did utter a false document to wit: AFFIDAVIT OF FACTS dated 27th day of October 2017 of one Chief Sunday Ngene, with the intent that such affidavit of facts be presented to the appropriate Government Ministries and Departments in Enugu state for approval of ARUGA LAYOUT, OBINAGU OBEAGU COMMUNITY ENUGU and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2)( c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

“That you DR. SURV VICTOR CHUKWUEMEKA NNAM of 8A Girrafe Street, Zoo Estate Enugu, Enugu State, GEOSYNERGY SERVICES LIMITED of First Floor Square Meters House 15, Carter Street, Ogui, Enugu, Enugu State on or about the 27th day of October 2017 at Enugu State under the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did utter a false document to wit: AFFIDAVIT OF FACTS dated 27th day of October 2017 of one Chief Chigbogu Eze with the intent that such affidavit of facts be presented to the appropriate Government Ministries and Departments in Enugu state for approval of ARUGA LAYOUT, OBINAGU OBEAGU COMMUNITY ENUGU and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2)( c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

The case was adjourned till January 11 and 12, 2021 for hearing.

Nnam, a surveyor, resigned his appointment with the State Government as Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development last month and had in his letter claimed that he resigned because his boss, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, removed professionals working with him and refusal to approve his proposal to reform the land administration in the state without reason.

