Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Former Secretary to Enugu State Government and current traditional ruler of Okpanku community in Aninri Local Government Area of the state, Chief Samson Ukpabi, is dead.

The revered traditional ruler who was one of the leading figures in the state died on Sunday morning before leaving for the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu where he died the same day after suffering from an undisclosed illness.

Sources close to the family said that Chief Ukpabi spoke with his family members at about 6:15 am on Sunday before he left for the hospital where he died. He was also said to have attended the burial of his nephew on Saturday.

Chief Ukpabi, a professor of Military History had held many prominent positions in Nigeria. He was the first Provost of Anambra State University of Science and Technology. He was also the Provost, Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu. He equally served as Rector, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.