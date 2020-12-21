From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Nigeria’s former Consul General in South Africa, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, is in the race for the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The Ohanaeze secretary-general position is zoned to Abia State in the January 2021 election and Emuchay who hails from Azumini in Ukwa East Local Government of the state, said he would chart a new course for the organisation if he was elected.

Ambassador Emuchay said he has been preoccupied with solving the problems and promoting the multiferous interests of the Igbo people who are the largest and most visible Nigerian group in Southern Africa.

‘As the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, I will not need lessons on what constitutes the interests of Ndigbo at home or abroad.

“As President Obasanjo said recently, ‘the world is the Igbo man’s village’. Ohanaeze should be led by those who understand the dynamics of Igbo relationship with the global environment,’ Ambassador Emuchay said.