Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

One time coach of the defunct Falcon (now Enyimba International) FC of Aba, Chimeziri Igoni is dead.

Son to the late monarch and foremost traditional ruler in Ndoki land, Eze Igoni Nwagbara, Chimeziri was said to have died a few days ago, in his Obunku Ndoki, hometown, in Ukwa East Council area of Abia State, where he moved to, on retirement from the State Sports Council, Umuahia.

He began his football career while attending Eziama High School, Aba, where he was the vice captain of the soccer team in the 1970s, and later played for the Spartans of Owerri before being bought over by the now defunct Rovers FC of Calabar in Cross River State.

Igoni was later to become a coach between 1987 and 1992, after undergoing a coaching course in Hungary, pitching his tent with the Falcon FC, which had Chief Jerry Kalu, as chairman and later metamorphosed into Enyimba International FC, after it was taken over by State Sports Council.