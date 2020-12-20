No fewer than 100 aspiring female football stars are taking part in the 5-day training programme organised by Maureen Madu, former Nigeria international female football star.

The training holding at Anglican Girls Grammar School, Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government of Anambra also has former female football players and referees in the team of trainers.

The girls were between the ages of 10 and 15 years.

Speaking to journalists, Madu said the kids would learn the basic football tips in two sessions each day with fitness drills and dance to make it fun.

She said though she made provision for 300 kids as initially planned, she was impressed with the number of participants that turned out adding that she was still expecting more to join the camp as the number of forms sold had not been exhausted.

“Some of them are still on the way, we sold more forms than those here; again, some parents thought it was not going to be this serious.

“Others considered that Christmas was close, but I am impressed with the outcome in this first edition,” she said.

The former Olympic and World Cup star said her vision was to expose young girls to the opportunities that abound in football as a career choice just as their male counterparts.

She said the trainees with best prospects would be mentored to become potential signings for local and international clubs.

She said the girls would also be encouraged to pursue excellence in their education while playing football.

Victor Nwangwu, a veteran football administrator, who was in the camp said it was emotional to him seeing such number of aspiring female footballers.

Nwangwu commended Madu for giving back to the society that made her while urging the girls to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Time is past when they said football is not for girls, everywhere there is male football, there is also female version, that is why female league is everywhere, I thank Maureen for the opportunity she is giving to these kids,” he said.

Mr Raymond Odenigbo, one of the parents said he was happy his daughter was part of the programme as he had wanted to take sports seriously.

Odenigbo said sports helped to build the complete child adding that nothing was lost even if she did not take it to professional level.

“I am happy she is here, if she was in the house she would not have been doing anything, so she is at the best place at this time,” he said.

Maureen Madu is a coach and former midfielder. As a player, she most recently represented Avaldsnes IL, a first Division team based in Norway’s west coast.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the maiden Anambra Football Kiddies Camp would end on Dec. 23. (NAN)