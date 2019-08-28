Bunmi Ogunyale

Late Super Falcons midfielder, Ifeanyinchukwu Chiejine would be interred tomorrow (Thursday) in Lagos, SportingSun have gathered.

According to a family source, a commendation and song service is slated for at the Media Centre of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos today (Wednesday) at 5pm, while she will be interred on Thursday at No 29 Ogunjobi Street, Logunlogun Site, Igboolomu Junction, Agric, Ikorodu Lagos at 10am. The late footballer was a member of the Super Falcons to the 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cups and the 2000 and 2008 Summer Olympics. As of 2007 she had scored 15 goals in 61 games for Nigeria.

At club level, Chiejine featured for SSVSM-Kairat Almaty in the Kazakhstani Championship, FC Indiana in USA’s W-League, KMF Kuopio, PK-35 Vantaa in Finland and Zvezda Perm in Russia.