Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A former Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Ministry of Environment, Chuka Odom, has not only made a mark in politics, but has continued to replicate his success in the business.

For a man who registered his first company while in his 20s, Odom’s latest business venture is the Lifestyle House which is home to Lifestyle laundry, a gigantic edifice situated within the Jabi District of Abuja comprising of over 80 rooms and sits on over 3,000 square metres.

As a jolly fellow and one who does not miss out in such engagements, a handful of Odom’s friends and business associates were on hand to felicitate with him. Prominent amongst them was a former Minister of Power during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Professor Barth Nnaji and the incumbent Secretary-General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Rev. Fr. Zachariah Samjumi who was accompanied by a retinue of priests. Samjumi it was who blessed the Lifestyle House to the admiration of family members and guests present.

The commissioning which was presided over by Nnaji, witnessed the presentation of different prices to customers and business partners who have been loyal to the Lifestyle Group over the years.

For Lady Adaku, Chuka Odom’s wife, it was not unusual to play host to such gathering, hence, she was in her usual self, receiving guests and beaming with smiles as long as the event lasted. She ensured that there was enough for guests to eat and drink.

Speaking with Daily Sun, Odom said he started the Lifestyle Laundry business 10 years ago and within that time, the business has grown into the big edifice he was unveiling.

“This is our new head office and we also have some commercial spaces for individuals and businesses that will want to operate from here. I have always been a part-time politician. My forte is law and business. So, I have always been in business. I established my first company when I was 22 years old and I have been doing business ever since. So, I forayed into politics briefly and I am back to my natural abode,” he said.

For Nnaji, government should assist business owners in Abuja and other areas in carving out economic zones where they can enjoy constant power supply which will in turn, inspire serious economic development across the country.