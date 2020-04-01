Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Minister of Finance during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration and a former Senator representing southern Kaduna, Esther Nenadi Usman has lost her husband.

Her husband who was the Emir of Jere in Kaduna State, Dr. Sa’ad Usman died on Wednesday following a protracted illness.

Jere is in Kagarko Local Government of Kaduna State

Until his demise, the Emir had been battling with injuries which he allegedly sustained from a misunderstanding between him and some locals few years ago.

A younger brother of the Emir, Aminu Jere, announced on Wednesday that, “I have just lost my brother in person of Dr. Usman.”

Aminu said: “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illaihi Rajiun. I just lost a brother in person of HRH the Sarkin Jere, Dr. Sa’ad Usman. Janazah (funeral prayers) will take place at Jere town, by 2pm Insha Allah.”

It will be recalled that Dr. Sa’ad Usman had served as secretary to the Kaduna State Government, apart from other superior positions he had occupied in government.