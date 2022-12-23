From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A retired officer of Delta State Fire Service, one Awulo, has allegedly raped his 12-year-old niece in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

The randy uncle was alleged to have dragged his victim into his room, where he forcefully had canal knowledge of her and, thereafter, offered her N500.00 and warned her not to leak the illicit affair, otherwise he would kill her. But the victim’s grandmother, Mrs. Felicia Utulu, soon noticed changes in the way the girl was walking and, therefore, summoned her for interrogation. However, she did not open up before the grandmother, rather, she went to her biological father, Oyeka Chukwuka, to narrate the ordeal she went through in the hands of the uncle.

Speaking, a furious Mr. Chukwuka said he had threatened to kill the suspect, but was “advised to report the matter to the police.”

Chukwuka said he went to the Area Command in Ogwashi-Uku to lodge the complaint, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

However, there appears to be a twist in the tale, as the suspect was said to have been released after he paid N40,000.00 to the victim’s father.

The victim’s grandmother, Mrs. Utulu, said she insisted that the suspect must be prosecuted, adding that she was surprised that he was released after offering Chukwuka N40,000.00.

But Chukwuka said he did not collect a dime from the suspect, and that he was in Owerri, Imo State, when the police granted the suspect bail.

He said the N40,000 paid by the suspect’s family was part of the money spent at the hospital where his daughter was treated, adding, “we still need more money to treat her.”

When contacted in Asaba, yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, said his office was yet to receive such a report.