Call former banker, Sheriff Musa, who is also an engineer, a quintessential politician and a man of the people, you would not be faulted. He is seen as a round peg in a round hole, thus his recent selection as the consensus candidate for the position of the Chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government in Ogun State under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has elicited much celebration from the residents of the heavily-industrialised area. Humble and accessible, Musa’s selection by the leaders of the area led by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Alhaja Noimot Salako-Oyedele is a product of painstaking deliberations about who would take the highly industrialised local government to the next level.

While expressing appreciation to the stakeholders in the local government, Musa, a former staff of First Bank Nigeria Plc, in a chat said Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government unarguably has the largest population in Ogun State with equal concentration of industries. As the golden hen that lays the golden egg, the council needs an experienced, co-ordinated and vibrant youth that can reposition the local government to the enviable level that it should be. He thus enjoined many residents of the area who have expressed joy with his choice to co-operate with him when he eventually won the election into the coveted office of the Chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota LG as expected.

