Property has become the object of romance of the former banking big boy, Dr. Olabisi Stephen Onasanya. Since he successfully completed his two-term as the Group Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Onasanya has cultivated his passion for real estate and has been splashing huge resources on high rise luxury apartments through his company, The Address Homes. Onasanya, it was learnt, while still serving as a banking stalwart, has set his gaze on provision of modern functional homes where those craving for it would live comfortably in opulence —once he retired. And immediately he bowed out successfully as First Bank boss, Onasanya settled on the docks of Real Estate. By all accounts, Onasanya’s venture in real estate is yielding sumptuous fruits. The affluent neighbourhoods of Ikoyi and Lekki are some of the spots parading his luxury apartment buildings. Recently, the retired banking chief added to his growing portfolio two new luxury living projects christened —Luxuria, a 13-floor imposing masterpiece located on Alexander Road, Ikoyi, and Dan & Dan, 27 units of fully serviced luxury homes located on Banana Island Road, also in Ikoyi. The construction of the two deluxe contemporary homes, which commenced in 2021, is expected to be completed in 2023.

Onasanya was said to have made it an obligation for his property firm, The Address Homes, to offer an ideal environment to raise a family as well as well thought out comfort with amenities which add to the value of life and make people live better. Doesn’t this suggest that Onasanya is on his way as a super realtor much as he was a super banker?

