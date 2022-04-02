From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Maryam Abacha, the wife of late former military Head of State General Sani Abacha, has made an appeal to Nigerians to embrace the spirit of forgiveness.

Mrs Abacha made the remarks in Abuja at her 75th birthday celebration, according to a statement issued by the family on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Abacha stated: ‘I want to use this opportunity to inform all those who are here and those who are not that we remain grateful to Almighty Allah for whatever happened to us whether good or bad. I also want everyone to know that I have forgiven those who offended us and at the same time I want those we offended to forgive us because God Has purified my heart and I am still alive and grateful to Almighty Allah for that. I can die now or tomorrow, I am thankful to Allah for all my life.

‘To all those who offended us, I am using this opportunity to say that I have forgiven them all. I hope we shall forgive each other and God will forgive us all,’ she said.

The former First Lady used the occasion to pray for peace and unity in the country. She also prayed for economic growth and development in the country while lamenting the security challenges bedevilling the country.

She called on leaders and other citizens to fear God in all their dealings. ‘If everyone will contribute his quota and be a good citizen, Nigeria will be a great and prosperous country. May the Almighty Allah bless Nigeria and all Nigerians, Amen,’ the statement read.