Joe Apu

The Aspire Football Dreams, Nigeria is in mourning following the passing on of former Nigerian National U17 & U20 goalkeeper, John Felagha who died died in Senegal on Saturday, 29 August.

John, a staff of Aspire Academy, passed away in Saly, Senegal, while awaiting return to Nigeria on holidays.

Director of the programme in Nigeria, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd), in statement said he is saddened by the news of the goalkeeper’s sudden death.

“The 26-year old was an amiable guy and much loved by all. He was among the first set of Nigerians selected for the Aspire Football Dreams Project and after five years at the Academy where he excelled, played professional football at KAS Eupen in the Belgium Jupiter League. He was Nigeria’s No 2 Goalkeeper at the 2009 FIFA U17 World Cup hosted by Nigeria where Nigeria reached the Finals and was also on the National U20 teams to the next African U20 Championship and World Cup thereafter.

“John ended his pro Career due to injury and until his death was a goalkeeper Coach at the Aspire Academy.”