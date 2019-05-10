Plan Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Former Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Salamatu Hussaini and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu have urged all the Northern States Governors to end different crisis in the Northern States by providing support and encouragement to girl’s child education and youth empowerment to turn them away from drugs,banditry,kidnapping and become useful members of the society.

They stated this at the 4th Annual Ramadan Lecture series for women titled, ” A time for renewal on collective leadership in Islam and effect of divorce on the family”, held in Birnin Kebbi,at the presidential lodge.

Hajiya Hussaini who expressed her sadness about the criminality that has taken over Northern-Nigeria especially kidnapping and cattle rustling, said that the solution to such ungodly activity was to educate women and empower youth.

In his remark,Governor Bagudu told the participants that his administration would continue to provide an enabling environment and conducive atmosphere to every indigene of the state to acquire religious and western education to glorify God as prescribed by the Holy book and the practice of the noble Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

Bagudu noted that the increasing cases of divorce among couples in parts of northern states has, reflected badly on the society and implored husbands to always exercise patience and control their tempers by exhibiting endurance and tolerance while women should recognize the importance of marriage as ordained by the noble Prophet (P.B.U.H). In her address, the wife of the Governor, Dr. Zainab Abubakar Atiku Bagudu commended all the guest speakers at the Ramadan lecture and advised people to practicalize the tenets of religion as well as imbibe the lessons.

In her paper entitled “Islam and divorce”, arising issues and solution the, guest speaker Hajiya Saudatu Mahdi head of Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA,) identified divorce as the most disturbing issue in the country especially among Muslims warning that the trend has become worrisome and rampant, among couples, with repercussions on children.

Hajiya Saudatu Mahdi requested state governments and traditional rulers to ensure laws were enacted to strictly minimize or curtail divorce as well as control drug addiction among youths.