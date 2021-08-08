From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has described the former General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Dr. Wilson Badejo, who just breathed his last, as a forthright individual, who served God with all his might.

The observation was made by the PFN President, Bishop Wale Oke, who is the Presiding Bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries Ibadan, in a condolence message, which was made available to journalists on Sunday by his media office.

According to him, the news of Badejo’s death was shocking to the nation and the world, particularly to the Christian community, adding that the deceased gave his all to the service of the Lord while alive. He stated that his zeal enhanced the spread of the gospel to nations of the world.

His words: “Rev Dr. Wilson Badejo was a strong-willed man who pursued righteousness till he breathed his last. For everyone, death is a garb that will be worn by all at the appointed time. Though humanly speaking, one wouldn’t have wanted him to go now, however,God is the ultimate decider of when for everybody.”

Oke, however, noted that death should always serve as a lesson or reminder that nobody would live in the world forever, saying it is saddening that many in the society still behave as if they would never leave the planet earth.

“In the case of Rev Badejo, our joy and solace is that having fought a good fight of faith, he has gone to rest with our Lord Jesus Christ. And that’s what every Christian should work towards and crave for,” Oke stated.

He also commiserated with the bereaved family, Foursquare Gospel Church and the Christian body in the country, and prayed that God would grant everyone concerned, the fortitude to bear Badejo’s transition to glory.