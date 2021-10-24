From Uche Usim, Abuja

Former President of Ghana, John Mahama; Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele and Imo State Governor, Mr Hope Uzodinma, other top government officials and private sector bigwigs are among the dignitaries expected at the 3rd annual edition of the African Economic Congress scheduled to hold virtually from 1st-3rd November 2021.

Mahama will declare the 3-day virtual congress open and will be televised live on AIT. It covers panel sessions on agriculture, finance, trade, technology, youth, women, security, health, and energy.

The 2021 edition of AEC is themed: Accelerate Africa: Building Back Better is a response to a growing call for action to accelerate Africa’s capacity to recover from the pandemic and forge a path towards building an inclusive, and development-driven continent.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Other distinguished speakers who will be at the event include; Dr. Wamkele Mene; Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, Prof. Jonathan Moyo; Former Minister of Education, Zimbabwe amongst others. The First Lady of Namibia, Her Excellency, Madame Monica Geingos will also be featured on the cover of the 2021 AEC Publication.

During his tenure Ghana President, John Mahama was instrumental in restructuring Ghana’s power situation. Roads also received massive investments in the history of the country resulting in significant contributions to Ghana’s infrastructure development.

Mahama will flagg off congress events on the 1st of November 2021.

Since its inception in 2019, the African Economic Congress has served as a platform for Africans to share strategies for sustainable recovery and explore a collaborative approach towards building a prosperous and resilient Africa.

Over the years, discourse during the congress – which featured high-level speakers across Sub-Saharan Africa – is in line with keeping Africa on track to achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063 for inclusivity, health, sustainable economic development, resilience, and peace.

Last year AEC 2020 was graced by Dr. Joyce Banda; Former President of Malawi, H.E Monica Geingos; First Lady of Namibia, Rt. Hon. Other eminent personalities include Femi Gbajabiamila; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Pauline Tallen; Minister of Women Affairs, Aare Afe Babalola; Founder Afe Babalola University, Dr. Sani Aliyu; National Coordinator Nigeria’s TaskForce on COVID-19 amongst others and conversations tackled the future of different sectors in Africa post-pandemic.

Through a technical partnership with Ventures Park, the African Economic Congress also organized the African Startup Challenge where entrepreneurs across Africa were invited to pitch smart and innovative solutions to regional and global challenges. Emerging winners of the 2020 challenge were awarded cash prizes at the end of the congress.

The AEC Publication which was similarly launched last year, honoured Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization gracing the cover of the maiden edition of the magazine.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .