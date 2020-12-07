From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Pioneer Nigerian Governors’ Forum chairman and former Akwa Ibom State governor, Victor Attah, has condemned the presidential system of government, saying it has failed in Nigeria

Consequently, he advocated a return to the parliamentary system practised in the first republic to enable communities select and elect people to represent them.

As governor, Attah had toyed with the parliamentary system at the local government level where everyone was, ab initio, elected as councillors only for the council chairman to emerge at the legislature among the councillors.

Speaking during a virtual Public Policy Dialogue, Promoted by Ricchezza Initiative for Social Empowerment in Uyo, at the weekend, Attah said a government that must impact on the people must originates from the people and maintain regular interface with the community.

He regretted that the cost of election in the presidential system has robbed the masses of the allegiance of their representatives, as public office holders now strive to satisfy the yearnings of their sponsors at the detriment of the people they ought to have represented.

“I came here with something; ‘Come let us reason together’ because I know that whatever you are, whatever your exposure, however intelligent you are, you cannot do it alone, you must have a community that works with you, tell you what their needs are, tell you what their demands are and leadership means being able to fulfil those things for the people,” he said.

“Today, people do not truly communicate with their representatives because they did not really seriously need their votes to get into offices. That is why the presidential system is not working for Nigeria.

“The parliamentary system made it possible for those representing the community to be elected by the community, not the party, not the law court. The people would know who they want. You cannot rig the conscience of the people.

“The cost of election today is tremendously expensive, making it difficult for public office holders to do what the communities want. They do what the sponsors want. To campaign across the country in the case of presidential election or across the state for those contesting as governors, you need a lot of money. So, the moment you are sworn into office, you focus on your sponsors,” the elders statesman said.

To succeed in laying the foundation, which saw Akwa Ibom to where it is today, Attah said he raised 32 committees to work with communities across the state to ascertain their needs and how to tackle such needs.