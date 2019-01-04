Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate his successor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, over N13 b he allegedly left behind for him in government’s coffers.

Bafarawa who submitted copies of the petition to the zonal head, Mr Ahmed Lateef, at the agency’s newly-established Zonal Office in Sokoto, urged the commission to work on his petition accordingly without bias.

The former governor who left office in 2007 said: “For 11 years, I have been the centre of accusation and was eventually discharged and acquitted after been detained on flimsy charges.

“Now that Wamakko like myself, has no immunity, let him come and defend himself.

“For the 11 years I went through the trial, only four witnesses were produced. I left over N11.8 billion in cash and another N500 million and over N1.bn worth of iron rods.

“Wamakko should come and defend himself on all he inherited from me. Where is the money for the iron rods he sold?”

He told the EFCC that he had documented evidence to support his claims. “I am ready to go and learnt to make myself available in defence of the petition.

“I can’t sit and watch my reputation and name tarnished. I have lost my business and large sums across the world as a result of the case” he said.

Lateef, assured that his office would look into the petition and act appropriate.

“Your petition is No 0001. You should bear in mind that the commission don’t take sides. Our chairman has no permanent friend. If you do the right thing, you are his friend, but otherwise, you are not,” he told him.