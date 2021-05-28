From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former Sokoto state Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa has congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya.

Bafarawa in a statement personally signed described the appointment as well deserved, timely and very positive for the survival and progress of the country.

According to him; “truly Maj Gen. Faruk Yahaya has exhibited a great ideals of professionalism in handling the fight against insurgency in the North East region as a theatre Commander with commitment to duty, loyalty and discipline among his officers within shortest period of time.”

Bafarawa said, as professional with vast experience in the fight against insurgency and banditry, there is no better time than now to have him committed commander who will leads for the successful outcome of such fight against insecurity in the country.

Therefore, Nigerians needs to urgently pray and support him toward ensuring the success of fight and eradication of such challenges.

“Deeply in my mind as a former executive governor of Sokoto State, I have confidence in you of imminent success on the fight against insurgency and other insecurity challenges in Nigeria going by the positive reports recorded and performances cum professional acument you exhibited in the service to our fatherland” said Bafarawa

He advised the new COAS to put all the needed efforts and commitment with all other security agencies in order to bring an end to the continue challenge facing the country against banditry, kidnapping and insurgency.

He advised the COAS not to be carried away by sycophants and praise singers views about his personality, issue or discouragement rather works as team, with synergy along other relevants agencies and security experts in addressing issues of insecurity challenges with vigor and patriotism across the nation.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari in confiding with greater solutions by appointing Maj Gen Faruk and entrusting him with such greater responsibility for the Army.

He pray Almighty God to guide his affairs and bless his leadership with all the needed guidance and protection.