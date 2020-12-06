From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The immediate past governor of Bayelsa State and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s candidate for Bayelsa West Senatorial District bye-election Hon. henry Seriake Dickson, has been declared the winner of the bye-election.

Dickson who won in a landslide victory polled 115,257 votes in Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Area

He defeated the former speaker, Peremonowei Ebebi of the All Progressive Congress, APC, who polled 17,541 votes.

Prof Ekechukwe Okeke, Dean of Faculty of Humanity, Federal University of Otuoke, who was the INEC Returning Officer for the District announced the result and declared Dickson winner.