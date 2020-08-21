Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, has picked the nomination of interest form for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

The former Governor opted to join the contest for the vacant Senatorial seat following overwhelming endorsements and calls on him by critical stakeholders to fill the vacant Senatorial seat.

Chief Dickson said in a statement by his Media Advisor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, on Friday, that he would make a formal declaration when he visits Bayelsa.

The stakeholders who endorsed him cut across all the segments of the society such as women/youth groups, top political leaders, traditional rulers, students groups and others.

There has been sustained pressure from stakeholders on the former governor to contest the election and the stakeholders have gone further to procure the form for him to bring months of speculation involving his participation in the election to an end.

The political leaders of the senatorial district during the floodgate of endorsements have argued that the former governor is the most suitable voice for the Senatorial District, Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation in the National Assembly.

They said that Chief Dickson has the experience, the capacity, and the network to take advantage of the Senate to promote the cause of his people.

Among those who endorsed Chief Dickson are Ijaw National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, former Presidents of the Ijaw Youth Council, traditional rulers and political leaders.

Dickson who has been away in Abuja for about six months due to the COVID 19 pandemic is billed to visit Bayelsa and make a formal request to kick-start his campaign.