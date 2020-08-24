The Executive Committee of the Former Governors Forum Advisory Board has appointed Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige its “key adviser.”

A letter conveying the development and dated July 29 said the Forum’s decision is “unanimous” and based on Ngige’s pedigree “not only as a former governor but equally a respected elder statesman with passion for the promotion of the unity of Nigeria,” a factor it described as the board’s “ key objective.”

Signed by its chairman and the former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliu and Secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, the letter further said Ngige’s role as an adviser will be invaluable in the development of good qualities in emerging leaders across Nigeria.

“One of the key objectives of the forum is the development of a body of experienced and patriotic Nigerians that provides resource platform for the emergence of selfless leaders, that will make appropriate input for the furtherance of peace and prosperity of the nation at all times.

“Former Governors Forum, has the largest pool of leaders with experience in governance in Africa while its role as its major leadership resource base in Nigeria cannot be over emphasized.”

It further said it was looking forward to the contribution and active participation of the minister in its activities.

The forum is a body of former governors elected into office since 1979.