Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Former governor of kogi state Alh. Ibrahim Idris has been described as a man of proven integrity who has served the state meritoriously without any blemish and therefore remains the godfather of Kogi politics who can not be ridiculed by any group or individual.

This was a press statement from the media office of Abubakar Idris campaign organization in response to a statement credited to one Capt Joe Agada( Retd) , a PDP stalwart in Olamaboro local government who described former governor Idris as an illiterate who deserved to be stoned by the masses for allegedly encouraging his son to challenge the PDP governorship primary at the court.

Agada whose reaction to t last week court judgement described the PDP as not having any candidate in last yeat Nov 16 governorship election was said to have gone viral in the social media wherein he was quoted to have doubted the anscenstry of Ibrahim idris as an igala man and then went ahead to incite the public against the former governor and his immediate family.

But the press statement while describing tAgada’s statement as reckless and inceitiful described Capt Agada as “a hollowheaded man who has penchant for destroying reputable men of honour in the society”, stressing that Abubakar Idris has the right to challenge the outcome of the party’d primary in court.

The statement reads in part:

“Abubakar’s decision to seek legal redress is within the confines of his fondamental human rights as a citizen of this country. He felt cheated and rather than take the law into his hands, opted to drag his offenders to court.

” He did not seek to rock the boat of his political party or ethnicity as being painted by his enemies. Instead he sought to strengthen internal democracy within the groups.

“Agada’s description of Alh. Idris as an ‘illiterate’ is simply turning logic on its head. The former soldier, whose mode of discharge from the Army is questionable reserves the right to hate Idris. But that right does not include maligning his character and falsifying his hard-earned profile.

” For the records, the former Governor is an alumni of the University of Abuja, where he studied law and graduated 2004, one year after he assumed office as Governor of Kogi State. Certainly, a man with such pedigree is not and can not be an illiterate.

“Agada’s incoherent incitement against the former Governor is reckless, unfortunate and tantamount to crying more than the bereaved. Yet, the import of his recklessness and infamy is not lost on us. We therefore warn that should any evil befall Idris and members of his immediate or extended family

“Agada should be held responsible, more so in the light of his boast that ‘his end has come.’ We call on the security agencies not to gloss over Agada’s threats, but to beam their lights on him. After all, a disgruntled soldier is not better than a criminal on the loose.

“We leave Agada’s hallucinations about Idris’ origin as a product of a confused mind bent on tarring an innocent soul with his brush of destruction. We are aware that notwithstanding his pretensions, he is losing his temper over his inability to assume the ‘Chief of Staff’ office, which a phantom Governor Musa Wada allegedly promised him.

” We urge the public to dismiss the viturperation as a product of frustration and reassure that Abubakar Ibrahim will by the Grace of the Almighty GOD pursue the dream of retrieving his mandate from usurpers to a logical conclusion. He will not succumb to intimidations.” The statement added