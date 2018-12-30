Magnus Eze and Raphael Ede, Enugu

The country home of former Enugu State governor, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, has turned to Mecca of some sort following his return to the country on Friday night after long stay abroad.

His political associates mainly members of his Ebeano political group, besieged his home to pay homage and demonstrate their support for his senatorial ambition in the 2019 general election. He looked refreshed and full of life as he exchanged pleasantries with his visitors at his expansive compound at Orjiagu Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area (LGA) when Sunday Sun visited his house.

Nnamani, who was said to have left for the United States of America on vacation earlier in the year, was away when he emerged the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in October for Enugu East senatorial district in next year’s general election.

He defeated the incumbent Senator, Gilbert Nnaji, and other aspirants in the primary election. Nnaji and another aspirant in the primary election, Prof. Gab Agu, are currently challenging Nnamani’s candidature in court.

Some personalities sighted at his residence when Sunday Sun visited were the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi; the state PDP Chairman, Chief Augustine Nnamani; former PDP Chairman, Chief Donatus Ude; some members of the State Assembly, many serving and former commissioners in the state.

Sources who spoke to Sunday Sun said that his return had formally laid to rest the speculation that he was incapacitated by ill health and would not return to Nigeria before the February elections.