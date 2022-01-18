From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, has argued that logic, common sense, equity, justice and fairness demand that the North should allow power move to the Southern part of the country after eight years.

He equally lampooned those he called ‘Buhari’s Church of Latter Day Saints’ for scheming out former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from President Muhammadu Buhari despite his contributions in Buhari’s emergence as president.

He spoke yesterday in Abuja at an event organised by Tinubu Support Groups to brighten the chances for his presidential aspiration.

“In 2015, some aspirants with very huge war chest were itching to cling the ticket of the APC, like the rock of gibraltar, Asiwaju and his progressive team stood solidly behind the candidate u of Presidency Muhamadu Buhari.

“My simple question distinguished ladies and gentlemen where were the new members of what I call: ‘The Buhari’s Church of Latter Days Saints’ where were they. We knew where there political loyalty laid in that particular convention when President Muhamadu emerged as presidential candidate of the APC. Where were they? Some people say everything goes in politics. Not everything goes in politics. We shall have minimal thresholds below which we won’t operate and the irreducible minimum is that after eight years of Presidency in the North, the logic, common sense, equity, justice and fairness demand that power should move to the Southern part of the country.

“And who is better qualified? Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu should be given the choice of first refusal. More than any other person, he has sacrificed more for this democracy, for the APC.

He is a tested, accomplished and large-hearted leader who has invested his resources in building an extensive network of political mentees, who have risen to the pick of their careers. He is a leader of leaders, mentor who has mentored some of the best hands in this country. From our erudite Vice President, Osinbajo to Babatunde Fashola our lawyer who has turned into an engineer in the Federal Ministry of Works; Rauf Aregbeshola, Mamora, of course sitted here is James Faleke, Lai Mohammed, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo and to my friend, the Governor of Ekiti State, John Fayemi Kayode. These were members of the Asiwaju team that have excelled and continue to excell.