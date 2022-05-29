From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Sunday evening, reportedly arrested a former Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, in connection with the N80 billion linked to ongoing investigation of the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

According to EFCC sources, Yari was arrested on Sunday at his Abuja residence.

EFCC sources, who confirmed the arrest, said Yari is alleged to be one of the suspected accomplices of the embattled AGF in the alleged N80 billion fraud.

There was no official response from the EFCC spokesperson, WilsonUwujaren, but EFCC sources claimed that suspicious transactions between Idris and Yari were “in the area of N20 billion.”

Yari was arrested last year by the EFCC over allegations that he criminally diverted billions of funds kept in a bank by the Zamfara State Government.

On the other hand, the AGF, Idris has been in EFCC custody since May 16 after he was arrested for N80 billion fraud and other corruption allegations.