Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has on Friday approached the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to order the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to unseal his property located at Maitama, Abuja.

His action was contained in a motion exparte which was moved by his Counsel, Mahmud Magaji, SAN.

In moving the motion, Magaji urged the court to hold that the action of the anti-graft agency contravened the provision of the law.

While urging the court to ensure that each government agencies operates within the confines of the law, Magaji prayed the court ”to invoke his power to direct the EFCC to go and remove the red inscription pasted in the house.”

”And we urge your Lordship to direct parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the suit,” Magaji said.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, however, adjourned the matter till Aug. 19 for the ruling.

The former governor is being investigated for alleged questionable payment of N19 billion from the London-Paris Club refund; N35 billion spent on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs); Ecological and Stabilisation Fund and how he incurred N151, 190,477,572.02 liabilities on ongoing projects.