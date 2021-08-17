From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Former Governor of Kwara State Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has offered his condolences to the Plateau State Governor, Mr Simon Lalong, over the death of former Deputy Senate President Alhaji Ibrahim Mantu.

In a message issued following Senator Mantu’s passing, Alhaji Ahmed also offered his condolences to the North Central People’s Forum and the late Senator’s family over the sad incident.

‘Former Deputy Senate President, Alhaji Ibrahim Mantu’s death is a sad loss. He was a respected leader, committed democrat, and a major pillar of the North Central People’s forum who significantly contributed to the country’s democratic journey and the zone’s development.

‘I offer my heartfelt sympathies to Senator Mantu’s family, the Plateau State Governor, His Excellency, Mr Simon Lalong, members of the North Central People’s Forum, and the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) over this indelible loss.

‘May Allah grant Alhaji Mantu Aljanah, forgive his sins and uphold his family at this difficult time,’ said the former governor.