It is said that a good deed brightens a dark world. Whether it’s a random act of kindness, they are very powerful as kindness boomerangs and has its own rewards. The last anniversary celebration of the creation of Akwa Ibom State held recently has proved that the former governor of the state and incumbent Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio is still the political supremo of Akwa Ibom State and still loved by the people. It is a known fact that the relationship between Akpabio and his estranged godson, Governor Udom Emmanuel has not been very cordial after Akpabio defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in August last year. Since then, Akpabio has not attended any state event. However, based on the presence of the Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo as the special guest of honour at the anniversary thanksgiving service penultimate week, Akpabio had to attend the event and he stole the show.

It was learnt that at the end of the thanksgiving service held at Ibom Hall Grounds in Uyo, thousands of youths, mostly wearing the State Government “Dakada” uniform surrounded Akpabio’s convoy, sang and danced along with him. A journey of about 10 minutes to his Ewet Housing Guest House took over two hours amidst singing and dancing. The youths expressed how much they had missed the minister they used to call “Uncommon Transformer.” And trust Akpabio, he put smiles on their faces at the end of the journey. But Spotlight gathered that the gesture may not have gone down well with the state government as the public holiday usually enjoyed on the following day of the anniversary was cancelled amidst allegation that it was to show displeasure for the support the PDP youths gave to Akpabio the previous day.