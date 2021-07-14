From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former governorship Aspirant under People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna State, Alhaji Shuaibu Idris Miqati has mourned former deputy of the State, Barnabas Yusuf Bala Bantex, who died in Abuja last Sunday.

Alhaji Miqati in a statement said, “I received the sad news of passing away to eternal glory of God Excellency, Barnabas Bala Bantex.

“This is to offer my heart felt condolence. May God comfort the family and the people of Kaduna State”. The statement said.

Bantex was deputy governor to governor Nasir El-rufai between 2015 to 2019. Bantex left the deputy governorship position to contest southern Kaduna Senatorial seat, but lost to PDP candidate, Senator Danjuma La’ah.