Essien who is also a former member of the House of Representatives, said the such payments were uncalled for when the said former governors and their deputies served only for eight years.

” Some of them later found their way into the federal executive council and some into the Senate and continued to earn full salaries and all the accompaniments of such positions, making the earn salaries from two places in a lean economy like Nigeria with so many poor people.

“So Lagos State has done well and I hope other states, including Akwa Ibom, would follow suit.

” Some of the ex- governors and deputy governors were already on pension before becoming governors so they don’t deserve to earn pensions again, especially, such fabulous amounts.

“That’s one of the actions of impunity which the Nigerian youths were protesting against. It was not only EndSARS. It was a protest against impunity and corruption,” the former minister said.

On his part, a professor of political communication in the University of Uyo, Prof. Nkereuwem Udoakah said paying the former chief executives of the state pensions when they had already amassed enough wealth to last beyond their generations, was a largescale fraud.

“They worked for only eight years. In civil service you need to work for at least 10 years to be qualified for pension.

” I believe now that Lagos and some states have made to moves to nullify any fraudulent law that was promulgated to legalize that corruption, other states would find the courage cancel theirs.

“Such amount can provide succour to our youths. If such actions are not taken around the country and immediately, we are going to have more protests by the youths and each time they protest, the country would be the loser,” Prof Udoakah stressed.

