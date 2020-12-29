By Sunday Ani

A former governorship candidate in Enugu on the platform of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Donatus Ozoemena, has rolled out a charity programme in Awgu in Awgu Local Government Area of the state, comprising award of scholarships, donation of food items and beverages, as well as cash gifts to the people.

The charity also involved a football tournament on Christmasday at the Onoli Community Primary School’s field, Awgu.

Tagged: “The governor’s cup,” the teams that competed for the trophies were drawn from the 20 communities in Awgu.

Jointly represented by the General Secretary of Voice of Awgu (VOA), Cynthia Okafor, and Magnus Okeke, Ozoemena, who is also the general overseer of United States-based God’s Live Anointed Ministries, said the selection for the scholarship would be by raffle draw to ensure transparency, fairness and impartiality.

He said one secondary school student would be selected from every village in Awgu town.

Appreciating the people of Enugu State for their support and goodwill, Ozoemena said he had planned to scale up the 2020 charity food drive and football tournament, but for the destabilising effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.