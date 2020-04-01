A 15-year-old son of Malam Suleiman Uba Gaya, the immediate past Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and Friday columnist with the Daily Sun Newspapers has been kidnapped in Kano on Tuesday.

Salim Suleiman Uba, an SS 2 student of the Kano campus of the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), was abducted by a commercial tricyclist in Rijiyar Zaki area of Kano metropolis.

The victim was sent on an errand ,a distance of about twenty meters, to deliver transport fare to the tricycle driver.

This is coming exactly a year after his eldest sister, Habiba, was also kidnapped by a tricyclist in Kano metropolis, who held her captive for two days in a bush in Niger State, until the Nigerian Army rescued her.

In an interview with this newspaper, Malam Gaya, the victim’s father, said he has already informed the security services, and he remains hopeful that his son would be released or rescued immediately.

“It is a devastating and traumatic experience that one could not even wish his enemy” Gaya said, adding that the family and their teeming well wishers are engaged in intense prayers, beseeching God for his intervention