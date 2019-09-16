Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Former Minister of Health, Prof. ABC Nwosu, said he would resign from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) if the party fails to win the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State in 2021.

Nwosu who is a member of Board of Trustee (BoT) of PDP spoke in Awka at the weekend during the PDP South- East Interactive Session/Stakeholders meeting for Anambra State chapter with the theme “Putting Anambra State into Political Track of the South-East States.”

He noted with regret that PDP had been the architect of its failure to reclaim Anambra State due to the selfishness and greed of some members.

He said: “If PDP does not win Anambra State in 2021, I will leave public office and PDP. I am sure PDP will never come back to power in Anambra again.”