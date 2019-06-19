Dayo, son of the immediate past minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has been released by his abductors.

The minister’s son was released yesterday evening, but, it wasun certain if ransom was paid for or not.

Dayo was released barely 24 hours after he was kidnapped at his farm, located at Iroko, near Fiditi, in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Tuesday.

An aide to the minister, however, confirmed Dayo was released yesterday evening.

“The minister’s son regained freedom just this evening and he is with his family in Ibadan. Details are still sketchy but we will issue a statement soon,” the aide said.

The kidnappers reportedly wore facial masks to hide their identity and took away Dayo, escaping through a neighbouring village.

One of Dayo’s workers then raised the alarm and alerted the villagers, who quickly sent local hunters after the kidnappers. The hunters found the car used by the kidnappers but neither Dayo nor any of the abductors were found.

Police Commissioner in the state disclosed that three suspects have been arrested, among whom is Dayo’s domestic staff.

