Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A former member of the House of Representatives representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency, Tony Nwulu, has rejoined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Nwulu had defected to the United Progressives Party (UPP), on whose platform he contested the 2019 governorship election in Imo State.

The former lawmaker said in a statement on Saturday that he was back to the PDP in order to contribute his quota to the development of Nigeria’s main opposition party.

‘I am returning to the PDP to contribute my quota to the rebuilding and restructuring of the party.

‘I have only done one thing I returned back home and I assure the party of my unalloyed support and commitment toward building the party.

‘I shall in my own own way contribute my quota to the party. Together we will build our party to an enviable height that everybody will be proud of.

‘The umbrella that shielded Nigerians from heavy rain, thunderstorms, scorching sun, until the broom came along sweeping off our freedom, human rights, development, prosperity, economic growth, security and employment,’ he stated.

Nwulu urged the youths to join the PDP so as to support the party in wrestling power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), starting from the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

According to him, ‘as the sponsor of the “Not Too Young To Run Act”, I assure you that the incoming PDP administration in Edo and Ondo states will not only accommodate the youths but will ensure that the youths are empowered both economically and politically.’