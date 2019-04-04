(NAN)A Sharia Court ll, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State on Thursday dissolved a one-year-old marriage between a pregnant woman, Fatima Salisu,24, and Jibril Umar, over the irreconcilable difference.

The Judge, Musa Sa’ad-Goma, dissolved the marriage in the presence of parents of both parties who he ordered to appear in court.

Sa’ad-Goma, also ordered the defendant to pay the sum of N5,000 for the three months Salisu stayed with her parents.

He also ordered Umar to pay another N5000 monthly to the complainant for taking care of her pregnancy.

NAN reports that on March 26 , Salisu dragged her Umar before the court to know the status of their union.

Umar told the court that he had a little misunderstanding with his wife which led to their parents intervening in the matter.

“My father and I on Jan. 18, met with her brothers to find a solution to our marital problems. After the discussion, our parents reached an agreement that the marriage should be terminated.

“I never uttered a word on divorce. All I wanted was for her to go to her parents’ house to deliver,” he said.

Salisu, however, said that Umar had divorced her because her father told her so.

She said that her father told her that at that meeting, they reached an agreement that the marriage should be terminated, which he obeyed.

“He abandoned me for eight months and refused to give me any document to show that he divorced me,” according to Islamic rites, she explained.